Konstas is going to be a long term player for Australia, says Border

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Konstas scored 60 off 65 balls on debut at the MCG and scooped Bumrah for fun in the first innings leaving everyone enthralled

Sam Konstas

Former Australia captain Allan Border believes young opener Sam Konstas has all the attributes to be a long-term player for Australia and equated his flurry of shots against Jasprit Bumrah in Melbourne to how Ian Botham used to unleash havoc.


Konstas scored 60 off 65 balls on debut at the MCG and scooped Bumrah for fun in the first innings leaving everyone enthralled.


“If you look at that first day, India really had no answer. All of a sudden he put it to them and they really had no answer.”


“Having been through it with someone like Ian Botham,  it’s very hard to get it right. [I have] only watched him play a few times, but he’s got a great technique and he  can also play a lot of shots. He’s going to be a long-term player for sure,” said Border.

