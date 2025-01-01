Recently, the pictures of Indian stars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah along with Sam Konstas' brother went viral on social media platforms. Sam Konstas who came in as a replacement for Nathan McSweeney showed promising signs in the first essay of the fourth Test

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah along with Sam Konstas' brothers (Pic: Instagram/billy_konstas)

Listen to this article Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah's pictures alongside Sam Konstas' brothers goes viral x 00:00

The young and talented 19-year-old, Sam Konstas, who showcased his prowess with the willow in the fourth Test match against India was seen sledging and getting sledged by the Indian players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the pictures of Indian stars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah along with Sam Konstas' brother went viral on social media platforms. "Happy New Year! Thanks to Prime Minister Mr Albanese for his hospitality as well as celebrating the McGrath Foundation.", read the image's caption. Taking to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Konstas (@billy_konstas)

Sam Konstas who came in as a replacement for Nathan McSweeney showed promising signs in the first essay of the fourth Test. Opening the innings alongside Usman Khawaja and playing his debut match, Konstas showed no signs of nervousness.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir gambit: Head coach's handling of India's transition raises eyebrows

The right-hander played a knock of 60 runs off 65 deliveries. His innings was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes until Ravindra Jadeja nutmegged him.

During the knock, Sam Konstas left no Indian bowler to smash. Bumrah, who has been a troublemaker for the Aussies in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, also conceded a few elegant strokes from the youngster.

In the second innings of the Melbourne Test match, Sam Konstas departed early with just eight runs in 18 balls which included 1 four.

Later, despite Bumrah's heroics with the ball, Team India suffered a loss by 184 runs in the fourth Test match against Australia. The Indian pacer claimed nine wickets in the Melbourne Test.

With this, Australia has taken a lead by 2-1 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fifth and final Test match of the series will be played from January 3.

If Australia manages to secure the win in the final match, they will then regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.