In the ongoing fifth and final Test match in Sydney, Washington Sundar found himself the victim of the technology. Facing 29 balls, Sundar was steady on 14 runs and that was when he approached the ball in a similar manner to Jaiswal's dismissal in the fourth Test match

KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal's conntroversial dismissals in Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Pic: X/File Pic)

Listen to this article Is it the technology or the Aussies? x 00:00

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been nothing short of entertainment and rage moments. Australian players known for their dominating and "bad boy" attitude have raised eyebrows of the Indian crowd on many occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cricket world is well aware of the Australians and their illegal tactics to win the game. Similar scenes have been part of the ongoing Test series against Team India.

During the first Test match, when KL Rahul opened the innings for the visitors in Rohit Sharma's absence was given a controversial out. Initially, Rahul was given not out by the on-field umpire, but later the decision favored the Aussies when they appealed for caught-behind dismissal.

The Indian batsman was seen leaving the field unhappy. When the decision was being reviewed, there was no connection seen between the bat and the ball, but there was a spike in the Snicko during the video.

Did Snicko pick the sound of the bat hitting KL Rahul's pad or was there a fishy thing going on in the Australian team's favour?

A similar incident happened during the fourth Test match in Melbourne, but this time it was with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 5th Test: Fierce Scott Boland completes...

The youngster filled with talent and grit was well-settled in the middle when the team needed it the most. With no Indian batsmen able to nail their feet at the crease, the left-hander, single-handedly was bashing the Australian bowlers for boundaries.

Jaiswal looking strong on unbeaten 84 runs, misjudged a Pat Cummins' delivery. The ball was carried to the wicketkeeper's hand. The on-field umpire initially did not give him out, but later the match official changed his decision following the third umpire.

This time the Snicko had no movement, but still the decision ended in the favor of the hosts. Following the dismissal, Team India legendary batsman, Sunil Gavaskar shared his opinion in which he stated that if the technology is available, then the dismissal decision should have been processed with the help of it.

In the ongoing fifth and final Test match in Sydney, Washington Sundar found himself the victim of the technology. Facing 29 balls, Sundar was steady on 14 runs and that was when he approached the ball in a similar manner to Jaiswal's dismissal in the fourth Test match.

Yet again, the spike was visible on Snicko, but there was no contact seen between Sundar's gloves and the ball.

One thing common in all these three incidents is the batsman who has been a part of the controversial dismissals was well-settled at the crease.

In the fifth match, Virat Kohli nicked a delivery which went into the hands of Steve Smith who was standing in the slips.

The Australian team celebrated the wicket of the Indian stalwart as if Smith pulled a blinder in the game, but when the catch went for a review, it was clearly seen that the ball touched the ground.

The Australians' celebrations went into vain as Kohli was given not out in Team India's first essay of the fifth Test.

Pat Cummins-led Australia are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1 with the last match being underway. If India manages to win the Sydney game, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy would end in a tie.

If Australia clinches the victory in the final game, then the hosts will regain the title by breaking India's solid string of retaining the BGT title.