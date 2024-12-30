Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar also lambasted Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. "Stupid...Stupid...Stupid", Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Pant's rash shot during India's first innings of the fourth Test match

Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Why have you kept technology?", Sunil Gavaskar raises question on Jaiswal's dismissal x 00:00

India's legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar is not willing to accept the third umpire's decision for opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ADVERTISEMENT

No evidence of Yashasvi Jaiswal's edge was shown in Snicko.

"The defection can be an optical illusion. Why have you kept technology? If there is technology, one should use it. You can not make a decision based on what you see and ignore the technology", Sunil Gavaskar told the host broadcaster.

Simon Taufel, himself a distinguished umpire once, said the third umpire made the right decision. "In my view the decision was out. The third umpire did make the correct decision in the end," former ICC Elite Panel umpire Taufel told Channel 7.

Also Read: "It is mentally disturbing": Rohit Sharma reflects on Team India's humiliating loss

"With the technology protocols, we do have a hierarchy of redundancy and when the umpire sees a clear deflection off the bat there is no need to go any further and use any other form of technology to prove the case."

"The clear deflection is conclusive evidence. In this particular case what we have seen from the third umpire, is they've used a secondary form of technology, which for whatever reason hasn't shown the same conclusive evidence of audio to back up the clear deflection."

"In the end the third umpire did the right thing and went back to the clear deflection and overturned the umpire field. So, in my view correct decision made," he added.

Jaiswal's incident also reminds the spectators of KL Rahul's controversial dismissal in the opening Test match in Perth.

After on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough had ruled in Rahul's favour following Australia's appeal, the home team used DRS to challenge the decision.

Third umpire Richard Illingworth had overturned the call despite not having the benefit of a split-screen view which would have given him a clearer picture of whether the Mitchell Starc delivery actually grazed the bat or the Snicko responded to a hit on the pads.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar also lambasted Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. "Stupid...Stupid...Stupid", Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Pant's rash shot during India's first innings of the fourth Test match.

(With PTI Inputs)