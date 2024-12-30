Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy for his brilliant century during the first essay and hoped that he would continue the run. Rohit Sharma also hailed Jasprit Bumrah for single-handedly leading the pack of the Indian pace

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "It is mentally disturbing": Rohit Sharma reflects on Team India's humiliating loss x 00:00

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said that the 184-run defeat against Australia is mentally disturbing and also stated that his team failed to fight in the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team India will now lock horns with Australia in Sydney for the fifth and final Test match. With the Melbourne win, Australia is now leading the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1 against India.

"It is mentally disturbing when you can't do what you have come to do," Rohit, whose own poor form has been under the scanner, told reporters after the game.

"It is pretty disappointing. There are ways to win games and we fell short in finding ways to win the game here. We wanted to fight till the end and unfortunately we couldn't do it," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Australia were struggling at 90 for six in their second innings with the overall lead yet to touch 200 on Sunday but managed to make it a 340-run target for the visitors. Rohit Sharma admitted his team could not exploit the favourable situation.

Also Read: Travis Head pulls a unique gesture to celebrate Pant's wicket

"We had Australia 90 for 6. We know things can get tough, but we want to play tough cricket from hard situations. But we were not good enough. I went back to my room and thought about what else we could have done as a team," Rohit Sharma said.

"But we threw everything we had, they fought hard, especially that last-wicket partnership, which probably cost us the game there," he added.

Rohit said the team wanted to have a go at the target despite its daunting nature. "We knew 340 wasn't going to be easy. We tried to set a platform and keep wickets in hand for the last two sessions, but they bowled perfectly as well. We wanted to go for the target, but we didn't set the platform from our side," he noted.

Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy for his brilliant century during the first essay and hoped that he would continue the run.

"He's coming here for the first time, these conditions can get really tough, but he showed great character, solid technique as well.

"He's got everything to be successful at this level, I hope he goes from strength to strength, and he's got all the backing from the team as well," he said.

Rohit Sharma also hailed Jasprit Bumrah for single-handedly leading the pack of the Indian pace.

"Absolutely brilliant, We've been watching him for so many years now, coming here and getting the job done. He's not a statistical person.

"He just wants to play for the country and do well for the team, but unfortunately he's not got a lot of support from the other side," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)