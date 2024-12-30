Travis Head pulls a unique gesture to celebrate Pant's wicket

Not able to garner many runs in the fourth Test match, Travis Head tried his luck with the ball. In India's first essay, Head bowled three overs by conceding 11 runs without claiming any wickets. In India's second innings, Head ended the match with five overs for 14 runs and one wicket

Travis Head

During the fourth Test match against Team India, Australia's swashbuckling batsman Travis Head dismissed the visitor's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in their second innings.

In the attempt to stabilize India's innings on day five of the fourth Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant looked quite settled at the crease alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

On the 58th over's fourth delivery, Rishabh Pant played a half-hearted shot which in return landed in the hands of Mitchell Marsh. The left-hander fell short in Travis Head's over. Taking to X:

In India's second innings, Head ended the match with five overs for 14 runs and one wicket.

Jaiswal and Pant batted the entire second session and took India to 112 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, striking thrice in a relentless display of fast bowling. Resuming day five of the IND vs AUS 4th Test at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234.

Earlier, Rohit's ultra-defensive approach and Kohli's unending saga of failures outside the off-stump had India staring down the barrel. Rohit (9 off 40 balls) did all the hard work during the first hour before opposition skipper Pat Cummins (2/19 off 14 overs) got his bunny for the tenth time in Test matches.

Virat Kohli (5 off 29) could never control his urge to play the cover drive again and was caught at first slip after Mitchell Starc pushed one across with the angle.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul. The fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from January 3, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Brief scores: Australia: 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66)

India: 369 & 155 all out in 79.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 84; Pat Cummins 3/28, Scott Boland 3/39).

(With PTI Inputs)