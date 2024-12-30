Breaking News
Cummins becomes Rohit Sharma's prime nemesis in Tests to script unique record

Updated on: 30 December,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Cummins becomes Rohit Sharma's prime nemesis in Tests to script unique record

Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins (Pic: AFP)

In the battle of the captains, Australian skipper Pat Cummins dominated Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on day 5 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test in Melbourne.


Rohit Sharma opened the innings along with Yashasvi Jaiswal in order to chase 340 runs in the IND vs AUS 4th Test match.


Instead of going all guns blazing in front of the MCG filled with Indian fans, the left-right opening pair decided to deal with caution and negate the threat of the new red ball.


Till the drinks break, Rohit looked comfortable at the crease. Later, he became more confident and after facing 39 balls, the Indian skipper decided to charge against Pat Cummins.

Rohit Sharma tried to flick Captain Fantastic but gave away a leading edge in the process to Mitchell Marsh, stationed at gully. The Indian skipper had to return to the dressing room with 9(40).

With this, Rohit Sharma lost his wicket for the sixth time against Pat Cummins in Test cricket. This also records the most number of dismissals of a captain by an opposition captain in the longest format of the game.

Former England captain Ted Dexter lost his wicket to former Australia captain Richie Benaud five times. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar is tied for the feat after losing his wicket five times to former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

After Rohit's dismissal, everything fell apart for the Indian team. KL Rahul joined the Indian skipper in the same over for a five-ball duck.

Virat Kohli lost his discipline and got lured into playing a drive by left-armer Mitchell Starc on the final ball before lunch. Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant offered stability and assurance by leading the charge against the Australian bowling attack.

Boundaries became more frequent, with Australian bowlers feeling tiredness creep up to them with each passing over.

(With ANI Inputs)

