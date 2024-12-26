Australia’s 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas, following Pat Cummins' advice, took on Jasprit Bumrah fearlessly, hitting two sixes in an audacious display during the Melbourne Test.

Pic/ PTI

In a thrilling start to the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), 19-year-old Sam Konstas announced himself in spectacular fashion, delivering an unforgettable debut performance against India’s star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The young Australian opener’s fearless approach left fans and commentators in awe, marking Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as one for the history books.

After a nervy start, with Bumrah’s precision testing the Australian openers early on, Konstas took matters into his own hands during the pacer’s seventh over. With the score at 39 for 1, Konstas did the unthinkable — he took on one of the world’s most respected bowlers with audacious reverse ramps, a stroke rarely seen in Test cricket, let alone against a bowler of Bumrah’s calibre. The first ball was expertly flicked over the wicketkeeper’s head for four, leaving Bumrah visibly rattled. But Konstas wasn’t finished there. The next delivery was lofted for a magnificent six, sailing over the slip cordon, a moment that marked a major milestone in Bumrah’s career.

Before that over ended, Konstas added another six, a move that made him the second batter in history, after England’s Jos Buttler, to hit Bumrah for two sixes in a single Test innings. This remarkable achievement shattered the myth of Bumrah's invincibility — the last time he conceded a six in Test cricket was 4,483 deliveries ago, during the 2021 Sydney Test. Konstas’s fearless strokeplay had already made a statement, amassing 16 runs from that one over alone.

The young Australian’s performance didn’t just impress onlookers, it also caught the attention of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who remarked, “This lad has ice in his veins. To play such strokes against Bumrah on debut shows he is no ordinary talent.”

Konstas’s approach to the game was a fine balance of youthful exuberance and exceptional technique. Despite Bumrah’s best efforts, including several near-misses, the teenager remained unfazed, continuing his aggressive play with stunning confidence. He soon brought up his half-century in just 53 balls, becoming the first debutant in over a decade to score such a rapid fifty. By the end of the morning session, Konstas had scored 62 off 68 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, with Australia at a strong 106 for 1.

Teaming up with veteran Usman Khawaja, who played a more measured knock at the other end, Konstas formed a partnership that kept India’s bowlers under constant pressure. Khawaja’s steady 38* provided the perfect foil for the youngster’s fearless strokeplay, and together they weathered the Indian pace attack with ease.

Konstas’s innings has already sparked comparisons with the likes of cricketing mavericks such as Kevin Pietersen and Rishabh Pant, with his audacious strokes and aggressive mindset on full display. His debut performance has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting what else this young talent will bring to the table in the coming days.

For Bumrah, the experience of being hit for sixes by a debutant was an unfamiliar one. Known for his immaculate control and ability to break partnerships, the pacer was forced to regroup after conceding the big hits. Despite a few subsequent tight overs, the damage had already been done. Bumrah, who had gone for over 4,400 deliveries without conceding a six, found himself laughing after his surprise onslaught. It was a rare moment of vulnerability for the usually unflappable bowler.

Sam Konstas’s remarkable debut in the Boxing Day Test against India has provided a perfect start to the series for Australia, and his fearless approach promises to be one of the most exciting aspects of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.