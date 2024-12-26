Debutant Sam Konstas impressed with a quick-fire 60, guiding Australia to 112 for 1 at lunch on day one of the fourth Test against India. His aggressive stroke play and fearless approach stood out, making for a memorable debut

File Pic

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas announced his arrival on the international stage with a stunning half-century on debut as Australia raced to 112 for 1 at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Konstas dazzled with a quick-fire 60 off just 65 deliveries, showcasing the fearless stroke play that has earned him much acclaim. Australia, opting to bat on a pitch that promised runs, saw Konstas form an 89-run stand with veteran Usman Khawaja, who remained unbeaten on 38 at the break. Khawaja was joined by Marnus Labuschagne (12 not out) as the hosts looked to consolidate their strong start.

The morning began with a few nervy moments for Konstas as he played and missed against Jasprit Bumrah’s probing opening spell. However, once he got off the mark, the young opener shifted gears, taking on the Indian pace attack with remarkable audacity.

Konstas left fans and experts in awe as he executed audacious strokes, including a reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah, a shot rarely seen in Test cricket. The teenager also smashed Bumrah over mid-on for a maximum, followed by another reverse lap-scoop that raced to the boundary. In a rare sight, Bumrah, who conceded 41 runs in his eight overs, was hit for two sixes in his opening spell – a first in his Test career. The stump mic even caught him muttering “Beginner’s Luck,” but Konstas seemed unfazed by the challenge.

The debutant's spunky approach also led to a heated exchange with Virat Kohli after their shoulders brushed while crossing paths. Undeterred, Konstas continued to take on the Indian bowlers, shuffling towards leg-stump to create room for his shots. Mohammed Siraj bore the brunt of his unconventional style, with the youngster smashing six boundaries and two sixes during his entertaining innings.

Skipper Rohit Sharma turned to Ravindra Jadeja in the 16th over to stem the flow of runs. The move paid off as the left-arm spinner trapped Konstas in front with an arm ball that skidded through, ending the youngster’s memorable debut knock.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald later revealed that Konstas’ inclusion was a deliberate move to bring in an aggressive enforcer at the top of the order, a strategy that worked splendidly. Konstas left the field to a standing ovation from a near-capacity crowd at the MCG, marking a dream debut.

At the other end, Khawaja looked solid, taking his time to rediscover form, while Labuschagne played watchfully. Among the Indian bowlers, only Akash Deep maintained a consistent line and length, conceding just 15 runs in his six overs. Siraj, meanwhile, struggled with his lengths, oscillating between too full and too short.

