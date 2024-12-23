Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sam Konstas trains with Bangladeshi coach

Sam Konstas trains with Bangladeshi coach

Updated on: 24 December,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Amit Shah

In light of this, Konstas sought permission to have his personal coach accompany him for the Boxing Day Test, which was duly approved by the team management

Sam Konstas with Tahmid Islam

Opener Sam Konstas, who is set to make his debut for Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, has enlisted the assistance of his coach specifically to prepare for India fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Former Bangladesh first-class batsman Tahmid Islam serves as Konstas’s personal batting coach. Konstas, a product of Cranbrook School in Sydney, has benefited from Tahmid’s coaching since his formative years. 


Former Australia Test player Shane Watson has also contributed to Konstas’s development. However, Konstas prefers to refine his skills under Tahmid’s guidance prior to major competitions. An insider from the Australian team remarked, “Sam has not had the opportunity to train with Australian team coach Andrew McDonald and assistant coach Michael Di Venuto. In light of this, Konstas sought permission to have his personal coach accompany him for the Boxing Day Test, which was duly approved by the team management.”


Konstas has not had the opportunity to witness a Boxing Day Test match live. Tahmid Islam elaborated on their preparations, stating, “We are diligently working to enhance his game. I have been focusing on his technical nuances. Additionally, we are continuously striving to make his shots more aggressive. Furthermore, Watson is emphasising the development of his mental resilience, drawing from his extensive experience. Given Sam’s performance in the practice match against Team India at the age of 19, he is poised to embark on a promising journey with Australia.”

‘Ready with plan to tackle Jasprit’

Few years ago, Christmas Eve meant playing backyard cricket with his brother. But now, 19-year-old Australian Sam Konstas is devising plans to tackle the world’s most destructive fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the Boxing Day Test against India.

The five-match Test series is evenly poised at 1-1. “I do have a plan for Bumrah, but I am not going to tell what it is. Trying to put pressure back on bowlers,” Konstas told reporters on Monday, three days before his much-anticipated Test debut.

Bumrah wasn’t a part of the Indian attack in the two warm-up games in which Konstas got runs (107). So, who apart from Bumrah stood out? “All are very good bowlers... world-class, looking forward to experiencing that challenge and living that,” Konstas added.

