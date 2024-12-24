Breaking News
Pak complete 3-0 sweep of ODI series against SA

Updated on: 24 December,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
AP , PTI |

Opener Saim Ayub hit 101 runs off 94 balls as Pakistan scored 308-9 at the Wanderers in a game reduced to 47 overs by rain. South Africa were all out for 271 in 42 overs. 

Pakistan completed a 3-0 sweep of its ODI series against South Africa, winning the third match by 36 runs under the DLS method.


Opener Saim Ayub hit 101 runs off 94 balls as Pakistan scored 308-9 at the Wanderers in a game reduced to 47 overs by rain. South Africa were all out for 271 in 42 overs. 


Pakistan batted first after losing the toss and were 1-1 when they lost Abdullah Shafique in the first over.

pakistan south africa sports news cricket news

