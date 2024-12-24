Pak complete 3-0 sweep of ODI series against SA

Opener Saim Ayub hit 101 runs off 94 balls as Pakistan scored 308-9 at the Wanderers in a game reduced to 47 overs by rain. South Africa were all out for 271 in 42 overs.

Pakistan completed a 3-0 sweep of its ODI series against South Africa, winning the third match by 36 runs under the DLS method.

Pakistan batted first after losing the toss and were 1-1 when they lost Abdullah Shafique in the first over.

