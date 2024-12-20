Breaking News
Pakistan beat SA by 81 runs to win ODI series

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Cape Town
AFP |

Pakistan’s total of 329 all out was set up by Babar (73) and captain Rizwan (80), who put on 115 for the third wicket.

Representation pic

Pakistan veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the team to a series-clinching 81-run win over South Africa in the second ODI at Newlands on Thursday. They lead 2-0 with a game to spare.


Pakistan’s total of 329 all out was set up by Babar (73) and captain Rizwan (80), who put on 115 for the third wicket. Heinrich Klaasen made 97 for SA but the hosts were bowled out for 248.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


pakistan Babar Azam south africa sports news cricket news

