Lahore HC postpones alleged sexual harassment case against Babar Azam

Updated on: 13 December,2024 11:44 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

Top

As Babar's senior lawyer, Barrister Haris Azmat did not appear in the court, his junior lawyer requested to adjourn the case and the court granted the request

Lahore HC postpones alleged sexual harassment case against Babar Azam

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

The Lahore High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the alleged rape case against former Pakistan captain Babar Azam till December 16. The petitioner Hamiza Mukhtar told the court that Babar and she had been in a relationship for a while, and he assaulted her after promising marriage.


As Babar's senior lawyer, Barrister Haris Azmat did not appear in the court, his junior lawyer requested to adjourn the case and the court granted the request. The petitioner reiterated her claims before the court.


"Babar Azam sexually exploited me, making me pregnant. He later persuaded me to abort the child, which she did," she said, adding that the cricketer failed to honour his promise once he climbed the ranks. She has also attached medical documents to the petition to support her claims. She also alleged that police refused to file an FIR against Babar after she complained of "blackmail and fornication."


Also Read: Babar’s fall from grace!

This has been pending since 2021. Babar is currently in South Africa to play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests. South Africa had beaten Pakistan by 11 runs in the first T20I at Durban in which Babar got out for a four-ball zero.

