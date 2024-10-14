Pakistan’s selectors, in a move reminiscent of a dramatic plot twist, on Sunday decided to omit Azam from the squad for the second Test

Pakistan's cricketer Babar Azam (L) gestures at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Babar’s fall from grace! x 00:00

Just two years ago, he stood atop the world as Pakistan’s captain and the top-rated batsman across all formats. Fast forward to now, Babar Azam will celebrate his 30th birthday at home while the second Test against England kicks off in Multan. How the mighty have fallen!