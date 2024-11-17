Babar Azam faces fiery criticism from fan in the stands, responds with a glaring stare

Babar’s struggles with the bat continued as he managed to score just three runs in both the first and second match of the series

Babar Azam (Pic: AFP)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam found himself at the center of controversy during his side's disappointing T20I series loss to Australia, as fans openly criticised his poor form with the bat.

The incident unfolded during the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Australia claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a hard-fought 13-run victory.

Babar’s struggles with the bat continued as he managed to score just three runs in both the first and second match of the series, raising questions over his place in Pakistan’s T20I lineup. His lack of runs has sparked growing concerns among fans and analysts, and the pressure on the captain is mounting.

During the match in Sydney, Babar was fielding near the boundary when a group of fans began shouting insults at him. One fan, in particular, escalated the situation by taunting Babar and demanding that he face him.

The exchange quickly became heated, with the fan telling Babar that he didn’t deserve to be part of Pakistan’s T20I team and should return to his hometown of Lahore. Despite the clear provocation, Babar appeared visibly frustrated but kept his composure, acknowledging the support from other fans who chanted his name in applause.

Pakistani fans at SCG to Babar Azam:



Have some shame, you have no place in T20s, go back to Pakistan.



(Babar hears, gets angry and stares at them)



Fans: Oh you got angry? Come on, stare once again...just drop catches and then clap for others.



Ngl the Punjabi is epic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Afe9ASiV0N — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 17, 2024

This ugly incident highlighted the increasing frustration among some sections of the Pakistani fanbase, who have been vocal about Babar's lack of form. The situation also drew attention to the broader pressures of international cricket, where players often find themselves under intense scrutiny from the public, especially when results do not go their way.

Meanwhile, in the match, Australia secured a tense 13-run victory to clinch the series. Pakistan was set a modest target of 148 after a stellar bowling performance from Haris Rauf, who claimed 4-22 to keep the Australian total in check. However, despite a spirited 52 from Usman Khan, Pakistan’s batting faltered once again, and they were all out for 134 in the final over. Australia’s win was largely thanks to Spencer Johnson, who put in a match-winning performance with the ball, taking 5 wickets for 26 runs.

Johnson’s remarkable spell was a crucial factor in Australia’s victory, with his wickets coming at key moments to break Pakistan’s resistance. Australian captain Josh Inglis praised his team’s efforts, particularly Johnson’s consistent wicket-taking ability.

The third and final T20I, which is now a dead rubber after Australia’s series victory, will be played on Monday at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart.