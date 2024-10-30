'Babar has to achieve a lot more in Tests': Raja

“I feel Babar has to achieve a lot more in Test cricket. He plays the white-ball format really well, has an average of 50-plus in both the formats [T20I and ODI],” said Raza on his YouTube channel

Ramiz Raja. Pic/AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja feels that star batter Babar Azam has yet to achieve his best in the Test format. Babar was rested for the last two Tests against England after his poor form.

“I feel Babar has to achieve a lot more in Test cricket. He plays the white-ball format really well, has an average of 50-plus in both the formats [T20I and ODI],” said Raza on his YouTube channel.

