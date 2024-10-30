'Babar has to achieve a lot more in Tests': Raja

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Ramiz Raja. Pic/AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja feels that star batter Babar Azam has yet to achieve his best in the Test format. Babar was rested for the last two Tests against England after his poor form.


Also Read: Internet abuzz with trolls as Babar Azam resigns from white-ball captaincy


“I feel Babar has to achieve a lot more in Test cricket. He plays the white-ball format really well, has an average of 50-plus in both the formats [T20I and ODI],” said Raza on his YouTube channel.


