"India didn't bench Virat Kohli": Zaman on Babar Azam's exclusion from Pakistan's Test squad

Virat Kohli experienced a rough patch in Test cricket from 2020 to 2023. From January 2020 to his 28th Test century against Australia at Ahmedabad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his first in three years, he could score just 1,028 runs at an average of 25.70 in 23 Tests, making just six half-centuries in 41 innings with a best score of 29 runs

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman expressed his views on dropping Babar Azam from Pakistan's squad for the England Test. following his poor performances. Further Zaman also highlighted how India backed Virat Kohli during his three-year lean patch in Test cricket.

In a post on X, Fakhar drew parallels between Virat's lean patch in Tests from 2020-2023 and Babar's current run of form and said that if the team management considers "sidelining our premier batsman, the best Pakistan has ever produced", it could send a deeply negative message to the team.

He also urged the team to avoid "pressing the panic button" and "safeguard the key players instead of undermining them".

"It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them," Fakhar said in the post.

Fakhar Zaman's comment came after Babar Azam was dropped from Pakistan's squad for the second and third Test match against England. In the first Test match, Babae departed on the scores of 30 runs and five runs.

His last 50+ score in the format came back in December 2022, and in his last 17 Test innings, he averaged just 20.70 and made just 352 runs with the best score of 41. In his last eight innings on home soil, where runs have flowed for others, Babar averages just 18.75.

This was in sharp contrast to his brilliant run from 2016-19, in which he scored 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and best score of 254*.

However, since his 186 against Australia in Ahmedabad in March last year, his first in Tests since three years, Virat has improved massively on his Test form. In eight Tests, he has scored 717 runs in 13 innings at an average of 59.75, with two centuries and two fifties in 13 innings and best score of 186.

Pace-bowling duo Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also out of the squad, as is keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who dealt with illness and was subsequently taken to hospital during the first Test, will also sit out, as per ICC.

Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan come into the squad.

"Selecting squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors," said Aqib Javed, a member of the selection committee as quoted by ICC.

"We have had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan's demanding 2024-25 international schedule. With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we have made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi."

"We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges. They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger."

The result moved England to fourth on the World Test Championship table to keep hopes of a Final spot alive, and consigned Pakistan to last place in the standings with a possible points percentage of just 16.67 per cent.

Pakistan squad for second and third Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

(With ANI Inputs)