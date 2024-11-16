Johnson’s 5-26 helps Australia beat Pakistan by 13 runs

Johnson sliced through the top order and Pakistan crumbled to 134 all out in the final over that gave Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in Josh Inglis’ first series as skipper

Spencer Johnson. Pic/AFP

Fast bowler Spencer Johnson grabbed a career-best 5-26 and propelled Australia to a 13-run win over Pakistan as the home team clinched the three-match T20I series with a game to spare Saturday.

Johnson sliced through the top order and Pakistan crumbled to 134 all out in the final over that gave Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in Josh Inglis’ first series as skipper.

Usman Khan made a fighting 52 and Irfan Khan scored unbeaten 37 but the visitors otherwise struggled with Johnson’s pace on a bouncy wicket with captain Mohammad Rizwan (16) the only other batter to cross the double-figure mark.

Australia, beaten by Pakistan 2-1 in the preceding ODI series, will eye a sweep Monday at Hobart.

Brief scores

Australia 147-9 in 20 overs (M Short 32; H Rauf 4-22, A Afridi 3-17) beat Pakistan 134 all out in 19.4 overs (Usman Khan 52; S Johnson 5-26) by 13 runs

