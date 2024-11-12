Breaking News
Abu Asim Azmi: I provided two to three clinics in every Mankhurd ward
Mumbai: Bhandup boy falls to death in open gutter
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
My husband Ravindra Waikar did a lot for voters, they will vote for me: Manisha
Mumbai: Train commuters want single transport authority like London
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter used travellers’ phones, avoided electronic devices
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pakistan Scrabble Association alleges visa delays MEA fires back calling it misleading

Pakistan Scrabble Association alleges visa delays, MEA fires back calling it 'misleading'

Updated on: 12 November,2024 09:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The recent developments have pushed the already fragile sporting relations between India and Pakistan to an all-time low

Pakistan Scrabble Association alleges visa delays, MEA fires back calling it 'misleading'

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Pakistan Scrabble Association alleges visa delays, MEA fires back calling it 'misleading'
x
00:00

In a rather interesting turn of events, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday swiftly dismissed reports suggesting that Pakistan’s players were denied visas for the upcoming Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship and Delhi Cup in India.


Branding the claims as 'incorrect' and 'misleading', the MEA confirmed that 12 visas had been issued to the Pakistani team on November 7, well within the time frame required for travel.



Notably, these visas included those for the defending Asia Cup champion and the reigning World Youth Champion.

Also Read: Politics vs cricket leaves Champions Trophy up in the air

The confusion seems to have stemmed from earlier reports suggesting that the Indian High Commission had taken a very selective approach to visa issuance, denying the most number of Pakistani Scrabble players entry for the Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship and Delhi Cup. These events are highly anticipated, with Pakistan holding both the World Youth and Asian Youth Scrabble titles.

Tariq Perez, Director of the Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA), took the opportunity to voice his team's grievances. According to Perez, despite submitting their visa applications two months ahead of time, the Indian High Commission allegedly delayed processing and issued several visas too late for players to attend the tournaments.

Also Read: Jaiswal gets Aussie nod as 'new King’, can Gill hold his ground?

The recent developments have pushed the already fragile sporting relations between India and Pakistan to an all-time low. The ongoing standoff, particularly surrounding the Indian men's cricket team's participation in next year’s Champions Trophy, has intensified tensions between the two nations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially communicated to both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that India will not be sending its ODI team to Pakistan for the tournament. This decision, expectedly, has led to a significant diplomatic rift, with the PCB adamant about hosting the entire tournament on home soil. The Pakistan board, which holds the hosting rights for the prestigious tournament, has rejected the idea of a hybrid model—where India could play their matches at a neutral venue, such as the UAE.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK