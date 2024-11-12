Yashasvi Jaiswal crowned ‘new King’ by Australian media, but where does this leave Shubman Gill?

Jaiswal, the young left-handed opener, averaging nearly 60 in Tests, is already making waves as the potential heir to Kohli's throne

The back page of The Daily Telegraph featuring Jaiswal (Pic: X), Jaiswal-Gill between wickets (Pic: AFP)

Flamboyant India batter Shubman Gill has long been lauded for his elegance, consistency, and hunger for runs, often drawing comparisons to his idol, Virat Kohli.

The Indian media has been eager to crown him as Kohli's successor, portraying him as the next big thing in Indian cricket, however, it seems that the Australian media, ever so perceptive, might have a slightly different view on the matter.

In a recent article from The Daily Telegraph, the focus shifted rather dramatically from the reigning Indian cricket king to his potential challenger.

The headline (Yugo ki ladai), cleverly translated from Hindi as 'fight for the ages', placed Kohli front and center on the front page, but it was the back page that raised eyebrows. There, emerging from the shadows of Kohli’s legacy, was none other than Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubbed 'the new King'.

Jaiswal, the young left-handed opener, averaging nearly 60 in Tests, is already making waves as the potential heir to Kohli's throne.

The 22-year-old has not just become a fixture in the Indian top order, he is apparently on track to dethrone the man whose name has been synonymous with Indian cricket excellence for over a decade.

Australian media has raised the stakes, crediting Jaiswal as the most aggressive Indian opener since Virender Sehwag, which is by no means a small comparison. The article also throws a dash of cold water on the hype, questioning whether Jaiswal, the 'new King', can handle the challenge of his maiden Test series in Australia.

Jaiswal, however, hasn’t been one to shy away from challenges. He recently became the first Indian batter to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year before turning 23. His consistent run of form, particularly in the just-concluded New Zealand Test series, has made him a central figure in India's batting lineup.

The real test for Jaiswal lies in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, which begins on November 22. The five-match series is crucial not just for India’s quest to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final, but also for Jaiswal to prove that he truly is the 'new King'.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shubman Gill

Gill, with an average of just 35 across his 25-Test career, has yet to fully realise the promise that many see in him. Originally starting as an opener, he moved to the No 3 position during the same series in which Jaiswal made his Test debut. Despite a couple of centuries at home against England earlier this year, his performances have been inconsistent, particularly when compared to the expectations surrounding his talent.

In contrast, Jaiswal’s rise has been nothing short of spectacular. In just his 17th innings, he has already hit five half-centuries and has accumulated three centuries, two of which are double hundreds.

Test stats at a glance:

Innings: Jaiswal (28), Gill (54)

Total runs: Jaiswal (1407), Gill (1800)

Highest score: Jaiswal (214*), Gill (128)

Batting average: Jaiswal (56.28), Gill (36.73)

Strike rate: Jaiswal (70.13), Gill (60.08)

Total 100s: Jaiswal (3), Gill (5)

Total 50s: Jaiswal (8), Gill (7)

