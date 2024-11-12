Earlier, Fox Cricket's promotional poster for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also featured Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins which led to criticism among the fans. Recently, Team India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy suffered a humiliating Test series whitewash against New Zealand at home

Daily Telegraph newspaper's front page, Virat Kohli (Pic: X/File Pic)

Listen to this article "Yugo ki Ladai", a British newspaper uses Hindi headline to define rivalry between India and Australia x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, "Daily Telegraph", a British daily broadsheet newspaper in London has used a Hindi headline which read, "Yugo ki Ladai" (Fight for the Ages). They have also used Team India's stalwart Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Pat Cummins' images on their front page.

ADVERTISEMENT

What gained people's attention was the newspaper did not use Rohit Sharma's image despite the veteran being the captain of the Indian team. Taking to X:

I’ve never seen this before! pic.twitter.com/WiMlJ0WPON — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 12, 2024

Earlier, Fox Cricket's promotional poster for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also featured Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins which led to criticism among the fans. The poster was aired during Australia's third ODI match against Pakistan.

Recently, Team India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy suffered a humiliating Test series whitewash against New Zealand at home

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: PCB to write to ICC after BCCI refusal to play in Pakistan

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this time it will be a five-match affair between India and Australia. Additionally, uncapped player Nathan McSweeney has been selected to open the innings for Australis alongside Usman Khawaja.

The iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first Test match being played in Perth. The second Test will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. The Gabba in Brisbane will host the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia's squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.