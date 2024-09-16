Mumbai teen Aarush Jotwani ranks among World's top 20 at World Youth Scrabble Championship 2024

Aarush's Scrabble achievements date back to 2019, when he was the second runner-up at the All India Schools Scrabble Championship. That same year, he was the city winner at the Collins Scrabble Championship for Grade 7, marking him as a rising talent in the Scrabble community from a young age

Aarush Jotwani

Aarush Jotwani, a Grade 11 student from Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai, has secured an impressive 20th place at the World Youth Scrabble Championship (WYSC) 2024, recently concluded at Waskaduwa in Sri Lanka from September 6-8. Aarush has cemented his place among the top young Scrabble players in the world. Aarush, who began his Scrabble journey in 2018, has represented India for four consecutive years, showcasing his dedication to the game.

Aarush's Scrabble achievements date back to 2019, when he was the second runner-up at the All India Schools Scrabble Championship. That same year, he was the city winner at the Collins Scrabble Championship for Grade 7, marking him as a rising talent in the Scrabble community from a young age. Reflecting on his journey, Aarush shared, "It's an honor to represent India on such a prestigious stage. Every tournament has been a learning experience, and I am grateful for the support of my coaches and family throughout this journey." As Scrabble continues to gain popularity among India's youth, Aarush's achievements serve as an inspiration for future players. His journey from local championships to representing India on the world stage exemplifies the potential of dedication and passion in achieving international success.

The Indian team, consisting of 13 players, performed exceptionally well at the WYSC 2024. Along with Aarush's top 20 finish, Indian players, Suyash Manchali from Bengaluru and Madhav Kamath from Delhi ranked within the top 5. This also brings immense pride to their respective cities and the entire country. Also, further illustrating the strength of India’s youth in the global Scrabble scene.

