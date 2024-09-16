Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Trainer Prasanna Kumar monopolises Pune prime events

Trainer Prasanna Kumar monopolises Pune prime events

Updated on: 16 September,2024 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Jockey P Trevor and trainer Prasanna Kumar dominated the Saturday card with a double each, and jockey A Sandesh rode three winners on Sunday to steal the limelight. In a special ceremony held between races on Sunday, trainer Bezan Chenoy was felicitated by the race club and trainers' association for completing 50 years of a very successful career

Trainer Prasanna Kumar monopolises Pune prime events

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Trainer Prasanna Kumar monopolises Pune prime events
x
00:00

Horse trainer Prasanna Kumar, who brought a small string of only 13 horses to Pune when the season began in July, has excelled with his runners, almost monopolizing the prime events of the monsoon season. This weekend too, he continued his conquests by winning three races, incuding Sunday's feature event, the SA Poonawalla Million (Gr 3) with dark bay three-year-old colt Redefined (Phoenix - Symi) who outclassed his rivals in the hands of Sandesh. A day earlier, he had also led in Royal Mysore who won the Pune City Gold Cup, giving ace jockey P Trevor his first victory after returning from a short stint in South Korea. 


Also Read: India beat South Korea 4-1 to enter men's ACT hockey final



Super show


The Bangalore-based trainer's current stats at Pune are just incredible! He has won eight races in only 16 attempts, scoring at an astonishing clip of 50 percent, and he has accomplished this feat with only five of his 13 horses: Royal Mysore (2 wins), Evaldo (2 wins), In Thy Light (2 wins), and two horses--Siege Courageous & Redefined--with one victory each. More impressive is Prasanna's in-the-money (1-2-3) strike rate--13 of the 16 horses saddled by him have finished in the money, at an amazing 80% success rate. 

Jockey P Trevor and trainer Prasanna Kumar dominated the Saturday card with a double each, and jockey A Sandesh rode three winners on Sunday to steal the limelight.

Trainer Chenoy honoured

In a special ceremony held between races on Sunday, trainer Bezan Chenoy was felicitated by the race club and the trainers' association for completing 50 years of a very successful career. "Thank you very much," the veteran trainer expressed his gratitude in a short speech, "fifty years have gone by--there were ups and downs, but overall, it has been a good ride."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Indian Sports News pune india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK