SA Poonawalla Million poses a puzzle

The grade 3, SA Poonawalla Million, a mile affair for three-year-olds which is slated as the feature event of the Sunday card, poses a perplexing puzzle for the students of form. The Prasanna Kumar-trained Redefined, who moved up a bit late in the FD Wadia Trophy, is now entrusted to jockey A Sandesh, and he should find the extra furlong advantageous. Trainer Dallas Todywalla's Spanish Eyes, who has returned from Hyderabad after narrowly losing the Golconda Fillies' Championship Stakes, takes him on. Pyrite, Bashir and Ghirardelli, the trio who impressively gained their first victory in the second lifetime start, may register dramatic improvement now. And most important--Dash, whose two inexplicable failures on this track are difficult to digest, may surprise this set if he can conserve his energies in the early part of the race. The SA Poonawalla Million this year promises to be a very interesting race.

First race at 1 pm.

Selections:

Mystic Touch Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; H1200m)

Prince Igor 1, Moment Of Madness 2, Anoushka 3.

Excellent Trophy (Class I; 1200m)

Irish Gold 1, Baby Bazooka 2.

Serum Institute of India Trophy (Class III; 2400m)

Murwara Princess 1, Multiverse 2, Bugatti 3.

Villoo C Poonawalla Million (For 3y, Maidens; 1200m)

Cache 1, Fable 2, Knight Crusader 3.

SA Poonawalla Million - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1600m)

Redefined 1, Spanish Eyes 2, Pyrite 3.

Suraiya & Masoom Master Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Malet Spring 1, Turn And Burn 2. Villanelle 3.

Mauna Kea Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Pride's Prince 1, Psychic Star 2, Marcus 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Irish Gold (2-2)

Upset: Dash (5-1) & Kings Love (7-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races