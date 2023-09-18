Enabler bags S A Poonawalla Million (Gr 3)

Walshy, who had won a five-furlong sprint last Sunday in bottom class, repeated the feat in class IV to the delight of small-time trainer Adil Dajee who also owns the horse. Haridas Gore partnered Walshy during both his victories

Three-year -old chestnut colt Enabler (Ruler Of The World - Rozene), won the S A Poonawalla Million (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. Trained by Malesh Narredu, and ridden by his son Yash, Enabler put in a gutsy gallop to overtake leader Hall Of Grace (PS Chouhan up) midway in the straight, and then managed to stay clear of the fast -finishing pair of Julius (Bhavani Singh up) and Dream Alliance (M Alam up) who finished in that order behind the winner.

"I wanted the pace to be very fast," Malesh Narredu said in a post-race interview, praising son Yash, "because that would have suited my horse. I was a little concerned because it wasn't really sharp, but then Yash handled the situation very well."

In fact, good times for the Narredu family had begun half an hour before the feature event was run, as Pure For Sure, trained by Malesh Narredu's other son, Deepesh Narredu, won the Villoo C Poonawalla Million over six furlongs. The three -year-old filly, ridden by YS Srinath, treated her seven rivals with utter contempt.

More races were won in a start to finish manner on Sunday. In the opening race of the day, the Nirad Karanjawala-trained five-year-old mare Nairobi, in the hands of jockey SG Prasad, swept her bottom-class rivals off their feet to win the lower division of the Great Secret Plate. In the very next race, jockey Umesh drove Sea The Sun from Pesi Shroff's yard to an impressive victory in the Serum Institute Of India Trophy, making every post along the mile-and-a-half trip a winning one.

Walshy, who had won a five-furlong sprint last Sunday in bottom class, repeated the feat in class IV to the delight of small-time trainer Adil Dajee who also owns the horse. Haridas Gore partnered Walshy during both his victories.

Trainer Karthik G and jockey Neeraj Rawal combined to stun Fancy Nancy (Antony Raj up) who looked home and dry near the finish of the Jefferson Plate. The three -year-old contenders in the fray--Multiverse, Chagall and Axlord--turned out to be pretenders.

Apprentice rider Bhosale, claiming a 5-kg drop, exploited the bottomhandicap to steer trainer Hormuz Antia's Sussing first past the post in the last race of the card, the upper division of the Great Secret Plate.