Hall Of Grace for S A Poonawalla Million

Updated on: 17 September,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

I expect Hall Of Grace (trained by Adhirajsingh and to be ridden by PS Chouhan) to catch the judge's eye first at the end of the mile trip. Enabler and Misty should follow her home

Representative Image

Seven three-year-olds, three of them fillies, will face the starter for the Gr 3, S A Poonawalla Million, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. Interestingly, the fact that five of them have won their last race on this racetrack this season highlights the extreme competitiveness of this contest. 


I expect Hall Of Grace (trained by Adhirajsingh and to be ridden by PS Chouhan) to catch the judge's eye first at the end of the mile trip. Enabler and Misty should follow her home.


First race at 2 pm.
Selections:


Great Secret Plate - Div II (For 4y&o. class V; 1200m)
Bomber 1, Arbitrage 2, Nairobi 3.

Serum Institute of India Trophy (Class III; 2400m)
Sea The Sun 1, Rue St Honore 2.

Suraiya & Masoom Master Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Fidato 1, Walshy 2, Sentinel 3.

Villoo C. Poonawalla Million (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Serrano 1, Pure For Sure 2, Endurance 3.

S. A. Poonawalla Million - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1600m)
Hall Of Grace 1, Enabler 2, Misty 3.

Jefferson Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Chagall 1, Multiverse 2, Axlord 3.

Great Secret Plate - Div I (For 4y&o. class V; 1200m)
India Strong 1, Champagne Smile 2, Mighty Thunder 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Rush (5-6) & Sussing (7-11)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races

