Forest Flame for feature event

Updated on: 16 September,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The last-named, trained by the Bangalore-based trainer SS Attaollahi, is expected to triumph in the hands of jockey P Trevor

Representation Pic

Northern Lights, Mojito and Forest Flame appear to be the three prime contenders for the Parimatch Pune City Gold Cup, the feature event of a small, six-race card slated for Saturday. The last-named, trained by the Bangalore-based trainer SS Attaollahi, is expected to triumph in the hands of jockey P Trevor.


First race at 2.30 pm.


Selections:


Star Of Gibraltar Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)
Anoushka 1, Between Friends 2, Come Back Please 3.

Cambridge Plate (Class IV; 1200m)
Sovereign Grey 1, Superimpose 2, Flashing Famous 3.

Excellent Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Joaquin 1, Son Of A Gun 2, Baby Bazooka 3.

Parimatch Pune City Gold Cup (For 3y&o; 1600m)
Forest Flame 1, Northern Lights 2, Mojito 3.

Fourth Estate Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 2000m)
Transcend 1, Capucine 2, Exuma 3.

Jack Frost Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Majestic Warrior 1, Pyrrhus 2, Fortune Teller 3.

Best bet: None
Upsets: Hela (1-1), New Dimension (2-3) & Rambler (6-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races.

