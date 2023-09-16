Forest Flame for feature event

The last-named, trained by the Bangalore-based trainer SS Attaollahi, is expected to triumph in the hands of jockey P Trevor
Northern Lights, Mojito and Forest Flame appear to be the three prime contenders for the Parimatch Pune City Gold Cup, the feature event of a small, six-race card slated for Saturday. The last-named, trained by the Bangalore-based trainer SS Attaollahi, is expected to triumph in the hands of jockey P Trevor.
First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
Star Of Gibraltar Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)
Anoushka 1, Between Friends 2, Come Back Please 3.
Cambridge Plate (Class IV; 1200m)
Sovereign Grey 1, Superimpose 2, Flashing Famous 3.
Excellent Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Joaquin 1, Son Of A Gun 2, Baby Bazooka 3.
Parimatch Pune City Gold Cup (For 3y&o; 1600m)
Forest Flame 1, Northern Lights 2, Mojito 3.
Fourth Estate Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 2000m)
Transcend 1, Capucine 2, Exuma 3.
Jack Frost Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Majestic Warrior 1, Pyrrhus 2, Fortune Teller 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Hela (1-1), New Dimension (2-3) & Rambler (6-4)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races.