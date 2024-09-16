Breaking News
India beat South Korea 4-1 to enter men's ACT hockey final

Updated on: 16 September,2024 05:34 PM IST  |  Hulunbuir
PTI |

India will take on hosts China in Tuesday's final. India beat China 3-0 in a league stage game. Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semi-final after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time

Harmanpreet Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Defending champions India defeated South Korea 4-1 to storm into the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.


India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea's lone goal came from the stick of Yang Jihun (33rd).



Also Read: "We all know what an exciting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk is": Marsh


India will take on hosts China in Tuesday's final. India beat China 3-0 in a league stage game.

Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semi-final after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Meanwhile, in the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate during 60 minutes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

