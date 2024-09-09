Asian Champions Trophy: Indian men's hockey team defeats China by 3-0

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Asian Champions Trophy Indian mens hockey team defeats China by 3 0

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Hulunbuir
PTI |

Sukhjeet Singh (14th minute), Uttam, Singh (27th) and Abhishek (32nd) were the goal-scorer for India, while China drew a blank

Sukhjeet Singh

The Indian men’s hockey team launched its title defence with a commanding 3-0 win over hosts China in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Sunday.


Sukhjeet Singh (14th minute), Uttam, Singh (27th) and Abhishek (32nd) were the goal-scorer for India, while China drew a blank.



Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024 | "Humein bhi utna darja milna chahiye": Navdeep Singh after clinching gold medal


Coming into the tournament after securing a second successive bronze at the Olympics, India looked the more enterprising side as they grabbed the opportunities up front and was rock solid in defence to emerge winners.

Sukhjeet put India ahead at the stroke of the first quarter before Uttam Singh doubled the lead just three minutes before the end of the second quarter as India went 2-0 up at the half time.

Just two minutes after resumption, Abhishek found the back of the net with a spectacular reverse hit. India will play Japan in their second pool one match on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

