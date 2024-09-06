Breaking News
Children’s Academy win DSO U-14 hockey title

Updated on: 06 September,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
After fighting hard to hold the Bandra outfit—a powerhouse in inter-school hockey—0-0 at the end of regulation time, the gritty Malad boys emerged victorious 3-2 via tie-breaker

The victorious Children’s Academy boys U-14 hockey team

Children’s Academy (Malad) shocked St Stanislaus (Bandra) to win the DSO Mumbai Suburban U-14 hockey title at the Mumbai Hockey Association ground in Churchgate on Thursday.


After fighting hard to hold the Bandra outfit—a powerhouse in inter-school hockey—0-0 at the end of regulation time, the gritty Malad boys emerged victorious 3-2 via tie-breaker. 



Children’s Academy’s Dhairya Thakur, Kartikeyan Pandey and Samarth Gandhi converted their attempts in the shootout while only Rudra Samalkar and Joel Anadappa managed to hit the target for St Stanislaus.

Earlier, Children’s Academy routed Ryan Christian School 5-0 in the semi-finals. Dhairya and Rian Gada netted a brace each while Kayaan Barot added the fifth goal for the Malad side.

