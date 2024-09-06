Lionel Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nominees list

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 September,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Messi claimed the eighth Ballon d’Or of his glittering career last year. Now aged 37, he is not among the 30 contenders this time despite winning another title with Argentina at the Copa America in July

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi will not win another Ballon d’Or this year after being left out of the nominees revealed by organisers on Wednesday, as stars of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning team and Real Madrid’s Champions League victors feature heavily. 


Messi claimed the eighth Ballon d’Or of his glittering career last year. Now aged 37, he is not among the 30 contenders this time despite winning another title with Argentina at the Copa America in July.



The former Barcelona supestar, now playing club football in MLS for Inter Miami, was also missing from the nominees in 2022 when Karim Benzema took the honours. 

However, he returned to win last year after leading Argentina to glory at the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil forward Vinicius Junior is among the favourites and is one of six members of the Madrid team that won La Liga and the Champions League last season to be nominated. Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Antonio Ruediger and Fede Valverde are the others, while Kylian Mbappe features too.

lionel messi ballon dor Copa America football sports news Sports Update

