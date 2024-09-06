"Pressure will always be there": Rishabh Pant ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Bangladesh, who recently blanked Pakistan 2-0, will face India in the first Test at Chennai from September 19

Rishabh Pant. Pic/AFP

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant warned against taking Bangladesh lightly in the upcoming two-Test series.

Bangladesh, who recently blanked Pakistan 2-0, will face India in the first Test at Chennai from September 19.

Pant said no series can be taken lightly. “Pressure will always be there because in international cricket, you can’t take any series lightly. The margin between winning and losing is very small, and nowadays, the gap between international teams isn’t much either,” he told Jio Cinema.

