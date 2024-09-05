After completing the Afghanistan Test match, New Zealand will lock horns with Team India in October. A three-match Test series is scheduled to be played between teams with the first match starting from October 16

New Zealand team at Delhi Airport (Pic: Screengrab/@ANI)

Listen to this article WATCH VIDEO: New Zealand team arrive in Greater Noida ahead of Afghanistan Test x 00:00

The New Zealand cricket team has arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida ahead of their one-off Test match against Afghanistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Test match is scheduled to be played from September 9 to 13 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee alongside stalwart Kane Williamson and other players arrived at the New Delhi airport from where they will travel to Greater Noida.

#WATCH | New Zealand cricket team arrives at Delhi Airport.



New Zealand will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan and a three-match Test series against India. pic.twitter.com/jWi5ZvX08w — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

Star Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan will miss the one-off Test against New Zealand due to a back injury, according to ESPNcricinfo. Earlier in July, Rashid sustained the injury while playing in Afghanistan's domestic T20 tournament, the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) for Speen Ghar Tigers (SGT).

Also Read: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul in focus as Duleep Rd 1 begins

The Black Caps have arrived in India with five spin-bowling options. Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, and Glenn Phillips are in the spin department.

After completing the Afghanistan Test match, New Zealand will lock horns with Team India in October. A three-match Test series is scheduled to be played between teams with the first match starting from October 16.

Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against New Zealand: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Shamsurrahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masoud, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad, Yama Arab.

New Zealand squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan: Tim Southee (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

(With ANI Inputs)