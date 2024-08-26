Lewandowski nets winner as Barcelona beat Bilbao

The striker, 36, twice hit the woodwork, but kept his cool to slot home a 75th-minute winner for the Catalan giants.

Robert Lewandowski shrugged off a string of missed opportunities to earn Barcelona a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in La Liga.

The striker, 36, twice hit the woodwork, but kept his cool to slot home a 75th-minute winner for the Catalan giants.

Teen Lamine Yamal put Barcelona ahead with a deflected effort but Oihan Sancet pulled Athletic level from the penalty spot.

