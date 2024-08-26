Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Lewandowski nets winner as Barcelona beat Bilbao

Lewandowski nets winner as Barcelona beat Bilbao

Updated on: 26 August,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

The striker, 36, twice hit the woodwork, but kept his cool to slot home a 75th-minute winner for the Catalan giants. 

Lewandowski nets winner as Barcelona beat Bilbao

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Lewandowski nets winner as Barcelona beat Bilbao
x
00:00

Robert Lewandowski shrugged off a string of missed opportunities to earn Barcelona a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in La Liga. 


Also Read: Suarez brace helps Inter Miami enter MLS playoffs



The striker, 36, twice hit the woodwork, but kept his cool to slot home a 75th-minute winner for the Catalan giants. 


Teen Lamine Yamal put Barcelona ahead with a deflected effort but Oihan Sancet pulled Athletic level from the penalty spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

fc barcelona la liga sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK