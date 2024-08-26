Breaking News
Suarez brace helps Inter Miami enter MLS playoffs

Updated on: 26 August,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Uruguayan veteran Suarez scored just 32 seconds into the game and added a second five minutes later as Miami, without injured superstar Lionel Messi, secured their place in the post-season.

Representation Pic

Luis Suarez struck twice as 10-man Inter Miami became the first team to book their place in this season’s Major League Soccer playoffs after beating Cincinnati 2-0 at Chase Stadium on Saturday.


Also Read: Oz ‘A’ beat India ‘A’ by 45 runs in unofficial women’s Test



Uruguayan veteran Suarez scored just 32 seconds into the game and added a second five minutes later as Miami, without injured superstar Lionel Messi, secured their place in the post-season.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

