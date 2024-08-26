Suarez brace helps Inter Miami enter MLS playoffs

Uruguayan veteran Suarez scored just 32 seconds into the game and added a second five minutes later as Miami, without injured superstar Lionel Messi, secured their place in the post-season.

Representation Pic

