Messi’s Inter Miami crash out of CONCACAF Champions Cup

Mexican side Monterrey sent Lionel Messi and Inter Miami crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday after completing a 5-2 aggregate victory in their quarter-final clash. Goals from Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame and Jesus Gallardo sealed a deserved 3-1 win on the night for the Liga-MX side, who advance to a semi-final with Major League Soccer champions Columbus.

Trailing 2-1 after last week’s first leg in Florida, Inter Miami recalled Messi to their starting line-up for the first time since his near-month-long injury absence. But the presence of the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner was not enough to inspire Inter against a Monterrey side who looked far sharper in all departments.

