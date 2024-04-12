Breaking News
Sports News > Football News
Messi’s Inter Miami crash out of CONCACAF Champions Cup

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Monterrey (Mexico)
AFP |

Trailing 2-1 after last week’s first leg in Florida, Inter Miami recalled Messi to their starting line-up for the first time since his near-month-long injury absence

Lionel Messi

Mexican side Monterrey sent Lionel Messi and Inter Miami crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday after completing a 5-2 aggregate victory in their quarter-final clash. Goals from Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame and Jesus Gallardo sealed a deserved 3-1 win on the night for the Liga-MX side, who advance to a semi-final with Major League Soccer champions Columbus.


Also Read: Atletico manage to keep narrow advantage over Dortmund


Trailing 2-1 after last week’s first leg in Florida, Inter Miami recalled Messi to their starting line-up for the first time since his near-month-long injury absence. But the presence of the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner was not enough to inspire Inter against a Monterrey side who looked far sharper in all departments.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

