Breaking News
Clean-up marshals promoted to three more wards!
Cracks surface on Coastal Road pedestrian underpass
Mumbai: Scamsters trying to dupe school stopped in tracks
Jamtara gang hires Bihar villagers to split phishing load
Amber Dalal confesses mistakes to EOW amid investor fraud allegations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Atletico manage to keep narrow advantage over Dortmund
<< Back to Elections 2024

Atletico manage to keep narrow advantage over Dortmund

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Top

Atletico might wish they had held on to their two-goal advantage, and despite not finding an equaliser, Dortmund captain Emre Can said his team were content with the result

Atletico manage to keep narrow advantage over Dortmund

Atletico’s Samuel Lino celebrates scoring against Dortmund on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Atletico manage to keep narrow advantage over Dortmund
x
00:00

Atletico Madrid earned a 2-1 Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, surviving a late onslaught from the visitors.


Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino’s first-half goals gave Diego Simeone’s side a commanding lead but Sebastien Haller pulled one back to give the German side a foothold in the tie ahead of next week’s return in Dortmund. 


Edin Terzic’s side, fifth in the Bundesliga, improved greatly after a slow start and hit the woodwork twice in the final stages of a match which saw security measures reinforced after the Islamic State (IS) group made threats against stadiums used for last-eight ties. 


Also Read: ‘We’re Proud of the team’

Atletico Madrid had flown out of the traps, keen to grasp a golden opportunity to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2017. “We took a little first step, we wanted to win at home,” De Paul told Movistar. 

“Here we are strong, the fans give us a boost, these nights are incredible—you never know if they will be repeated, the truth is I am very happy. When you win, I always think it’s positive because if not, you never enjoy anything.” 

Atletico might wish they had held on to their two-goal advantage, and despite not finding an equaliser, Dortmund captain Emre Can said his team were content with the result. 

“On such a night, one can also go under...there were phases where they completely overpowered us in the duels,” Can told DAZN. 

“So, we’ll take the 2-1 and everything is open for next week.” Dortmund could not cope with the Rojiblancos’ high press in the opening stages and De Paul fired the hosts ahead in the fifth minute after Ian Maatsen gave the ball away. 

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel passed the ball to the on-loan Chelsea defender, who panicked under pressure and played a slack pass which De Paul gleefully intercepted. 

The Argentina international finished calmly to amp up the already loud Metropolitano stadium crowd.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league Atletico Madrid football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK