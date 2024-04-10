Arteta urges Arsenal to learn from Bayern tie

Arteta’s side ensured their quarter-final clash remains finely balanced thanks to Leandro Trossard’s late equaliser in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich (left) fights for possession with Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli in London on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal to learn from their costly mistakes in Tuesday’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich if they want to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Arteta’s side ensured their quarter-final clash remains finely balanced thanks to Leandro Trossard’s late equaliser in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s old tormentor-in-chief Harry Kane had ignored a hostile reception from Gunners fans to mark his return to north London with the ice-cool penalty that put Bayern 2-1 up in the first half. Former Tottenham striker Kane’s sixth career goal at the Emirates came after ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s early opener for the Gunners.

It was a frustrating evening for Arsenal, who looked hesitant at times in their first Champions League quarter-final since 2010. But Arsenal’s status as favourites to advance was undone by some uncharacteristically sloppy defending.

Arteta urged his players to use the experience to make amends in the second leg in Munich on April 17. “We will go again in Munich. We are alive. The game became difficult and they understand they have to step up the level,” he said.

“We have made some mistakes today. Lets learn from it. These players have been unbelievable. It’s part of football. Lets support them. I sense the belief there. We are going to go to Munich and have a chance to win it. We’re going to be better in certain areas and that’s how we are going to prepare it,” Arteta added.

