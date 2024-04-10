After fiery 3-3 draw with Man City in quarter-final first leg, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti confident team can put up similar effort in away fixture to progress

Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde (third from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the final goal of the match against Manchester City in Madrid on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he is confident his team can shine against Manchester City next week to progress in the Champions League, after a thrilling 3-3 quarter-final first leg draw Tuesday.

Last season record 14-time winners Madrid tied 1-1 with Pep Guardiola’s City at home in the semi-final first leg but were hammered 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City hold the edge

City, who went on to win the competition for the first time, twice took the lead against Madrid but Los Blancos battled back to leave the game finely poised. “We had the grit to get back into the game, now we have a small disadvantage because we play away from home, but with the confidence that we can repeat this performance,” Ancelotti told reporters.

Ancelotti said his players lacked courage and personality last season in Manchester but the coach insisted this year would be different. “Today we gave our best selves—we have the confidence of repeating the same in the second leg,” said the coach.

Madrid wanted small lead

“The truth is the idea was to take a small lead, maybe a 4-3, it wouldn’t change a lot of what I’d plan for the second leg,” he continued. “We started in a very bad way with a goal against us but the team managed the situation very well.”

Bernardo Silva sent City ahead with a free-kick but a Ruben Dias own goal and Rodrygo’s strike helped Madrid go ahead. Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol scored two screamers for City but Fede Valverde rescued Madrid a draw with a searing volley.

Guardiola said his team showed maturity to “control the game” in the second half, after seeing Madrid evaporate their initial lead. “In the first one, two, three seasons together we would have lost [the game] 4-1, 5-1, we were not stable emotionally,” the former Barcelona coach explained.



“Being stable emotionally is fundamental... in the good moments and the bad moments,” he added.

Guardiola said having home advantage in the second leg could give his team the equivalent of a one-goal boost. “In Manchester it will be sold out, our fans will help us score one goal, and we will try to do the rest,” added Guardiola. “It’s simple, the team who wins will be in the semi-final.”

Ancelotti makes 200th appearance as coach in CL

Carlo Ancelotti made his 200th appearance as a coach in the Champions League as Real Madrid hosted Manchester City in the first leg of the competition’s quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti

The 64-year-old Italian is the coach with the most appearances in the European tournament. He also is the coach with the most titles (four) and victories (114).

It was the 59th game as Madrid coach for Ancelotti, who is in his 21st Champions League season. Two of his titles came with the Spanish club—in 2014 and 2022. The other two were won with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

Man City coach Pep Guardiola entered the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with the second most Champions League victories as a coach, with 109 wins in 167 appearances.

