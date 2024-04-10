Ex-NZ leggie Jack Alabaster no more at 93

The passing of Alabaster now leaves Trevor McMahon, who’s 94 right now, as New Zealand’s oldest living Test player

Former New Zealand leg-spinner Jack Alabaster has died at the age of 93 in Cromwell late on Tuesday night, said the country’s cricket governing body.

Alabaster played 21 Tests from 1955-1972, including the first four wins New Zealand achieved in the format spread over 12 years (from 1956 to 1968), and being the only player to do so. Overall, he took 49 wickets at an average of 38.02 in his Test career for New Zealand. The passing of Alabaster now leaves Trevor McMahon, who’s 94 right now, as New Zealand’s oldest living Test player.

