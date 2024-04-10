Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ex NZ leggie Jack Alabaster no more at 93
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ex-NZ leggie Jack Alabaster no more at 93

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Wellington
IANS |

Top

The passing of Alabaster now leaves Trevor McMahon, who’s 94 right now, as New Zealand’s oldest living Test player

Ex-NZ leggie Jack Alabaster no more at 93

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Ex-NZ leggie Jack Alabaster no more at 93
x
00:00

Former New Zealand leg-spinner Jack Alabaster has died at the age of 93 in Cromwell late on Tuesday night, said the country’s cricket governing body.


Also Read: Ex-CA chairman Jack Clarke, 70, passes away


Alabaster played 21 Tests from 1955-1972, including the first four wins New Zealand achieved in the format spread over 12 years (from 1956 to 1968), and being the only player to do so. Overall, he took 49 wickets at an average of 38.02 in his Test career for New Zealand. The passing of Alabaster now leaves Trevor McMahon, who’s 94 right now, as New Zealand’s oldest living Test player.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK