He also spent 21 years as a director at the South Australia Cricket Association and was made an Honorary Life Member of the SACA. As CA Chairman

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Ex-CA chairman Jack Clarke, 70, passes away x 00:00

Former Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Jack Clarke has passed away at the age of 70 in Adelaide, said the governing body on Wednesday. Clarke joined the CA Board as a director in 1999 and served as its Chairman from 2008 to 2011. He also spent 21 years as a director at the South Australia Cricket Association and was made an Honorary Life Member of the SACA. As CA Chairman, Clarke was instrumental in many important initiatives, including commissioning reports into governance and high performance that helped shape and modernise Cricket Australia’s practices in these areas and the launch of the Big Bash League.

Also Read: Mhambrey: Kohli, Shami have different personalities, but great mental strength

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever