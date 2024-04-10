Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ex CA chairman Jack Clarke 70 passes away
Ex-CA chairman Jack Clarke, 70, passes away

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Melbourne
IANS |

He also spent 21 years as a director at the South Australia Cricket Association and was made an Honorary Life Member of the SACA. As CA Chairman

Ex-CA chairman Jack Clarke, 70, passes away

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Ex-CA chairman Jack Clarke, 70, passes away
Former Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Jack Clarke has passed away at the age of 70 in Adelaide, said the governing body on Wednesday. Clarke joined the CA Board as a director in 1999 and served as its Chairman from 2008 to 2011. He also spent 21 years as a director at the South Australia Cricket Association and was made an Honorary Life Member of the SACA. As CA Chairman, Clarke was instrumental in many important initiatives, including commissioning reports into governance and high performance that helped shape and modernise Cricket Australia’s practices in these areas and the launch of the Big Bash League.


Also Read: Mhambrey: Kohli, Shami have different personalities, but great mental strength


