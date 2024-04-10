Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mhambrey Kohli Shami have different personalities but great mental strength
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mhambrey: Kohli, Shami have different personalities, but great mental strength

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Kohli (765 runs at 95.62) and Shami (24 wickets at 10.70) topped the batting and bowling charts to play a key role in India’s runner-up finish at the ODI World Cup last year

Mhambrey: Kohli, Shami have different personalities, but great mental strength

Virat Kohli

Listen to this article
Mhambrey: Kohli, Shami have different personalities, but great mental strength
x
00:00

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami may have different personalities, but both have great mental strength, which has brought success for Team India, says the country’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.


Also Read: IPL 2024 | 'Big knock is just around the corner': Lance Klusener on KL Rahul


Kohli (765 runs at 95.62) and Shami (24 wickets at 10.70) topped the batting and bowling charts to play a key role in India’s runner-up finish at the ODI World Cup last year.


“Both are different personalities altogether, but in terms of mental strength, both are up there,” Mhambrey said at the launch of book ‘G.O.A.T.S Must Be Crazy’ authored by Vishnu Govind at the International Institute of Sports and Management.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli mohammed shami ODI World Cup 2023 cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK