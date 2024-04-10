Kohli (765 runs at 95.62) and Shami (24 wickets at 10.70) topped the batting and bowling charts to play a key role in India’s runner-up finish at the ODI World Cup last year

Virat Kohli

Listen to this article Mhambrey: Kohli, Shami have different personalities, but great mental strength x 00:00

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami may have different personalities, but both have great mental strength, which has brought success for Team India, says the country’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Also Read: IPL 2024 | 'Big knock is just around the corner': Lance Klusener on KL Rahul

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli (765 runs at 95.62) and Shami (24 wickets at 10.70) topped the batting and bowling charts to play a key role in India’s runner-up finish at the ODI World Cup last year.

“Both are different personalities altogether, but in terms of mental strength, both are up there,” Mhambrey said at the launch of book ‘G.O.A.T.S Must Be Crazy’ authored by Vishnu Govind at the International Institute of Sports and Management.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever