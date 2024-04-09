Amir was found guilty of spot-fixing and was also jailed in England. The last international appearance made by him was in 2020. He retired from international cricket due to his differences with erstwhile coaches Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim recalled for NZ T20I series x 00:00

Having reversed the decision to retire from international cricket, pacer Mohammed Amir and spinner Imad Wasim were included in Pakistan's squad for the New Zealand series. The five-match T20I series series between the teams is set to start from April 18.

Amir was found guilty of spot-fixing and was also jailed in England. The last international appearance made by him was in 2020. He retired from international cricket due to his differences with erstwhile coaches Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis.

Imad, a spin all-rounder retired from international cricket in November 2023 but took back his retirement after persuasion from the board and selectors after he had a productive Pakistan Super League in which the team won the title. "I trust that both players will continue their upward trajectory, sparing no effort in proving themselves worthy of the selectors' and captain's trust and confidence," selector Muhammad Yousuf said.

The selection committee comprising Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Wahab Riaz and Bilal Afzal told the media those who have performed consistently have been rewarded.

Uncapped players such as Usman Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi and spinner Abrar Ahmed. Wahab also slammed negative comments from former Pakistan player and commentator Ramiz Raja on Amir's selection.

Ramiz had said if he had been in charge and even if his son had done spot-fixing he would never have allowed him back into the team. "I think Ramiz Raja's comments were very negative and you can't say such things about an individual. Even our religion allows a second chance to even someone who has been convicted of a crime," Wahab said.

Wahab also said Amir was told to come out of retirement as he was seen bowling quite well in the T20 leagues. Also, the workload of other Pakistani pacers is supposed to be managed.

"The decision to include Imad and Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form.

"Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives," Wahab added.

Yousuf said that in a recent meeting with all the players, the selectors had clearly communicated their selection policy and strategy to all elite players, and there is complete alignment within the group.

Wahab also said that there is no internal politics in the Pakistan camp. The PCB selection committee has no chairman and under a new policy, the captain, Babar Azam in this case and the head coach are also on the committee with data analyst, Bilal Afzal.

Interestingly, Afzal was a former caretaker minister for planning and coordination in the cabinet of former caretaker CM of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, who now heads the PCB.

There is no known cricket background of the former minister but he was appointed on the selection committee last month. The team selection was done by majority voting the first time this has happened in Pakistan cricket history as in the past the chief selector had the final say.

The New Zealand squad coming for the series is without ten of their first-choice selections including Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Michael Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Will Young, Henry Nichols who are either busy in the Indian Premier League or English county cricket or have taken a break.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Capt), Muhammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi.

(With PTI Inputs)