NZs Allen on Pak series Awesome opportunity
NZ’s Allen on Pak series: Awesome opportunity

Updated on: 06 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“It is an awesome opportunity with players being away at the IPL, for young guys such as Tim Robinson, who have shown their talent and had a good Super Smash tournament here in New Zealand,” Allen told PTI Videos

NZ's Allen on Pak series: Awesome opportunity

Representational image. Pic/iStock

NZ’s Allen on Pak series: Awesome opportunity
Eight of their senior players are missing from the line-up due to IPL duties but young New Zealand batter Finn Allen is confident that the new-look side would still be a handful for hosts Pakistan when the two sides clash in a five-match T20I series starting April 18. 


Also Read: I had my flight booked... they told me to stay, reveals PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma


“It is an awesome opportunity with players being away at the IPL, for young guys such as Tim Robinson, who have shown their talent and had a good Super Smash tournament here in New Zealand,” Allen told PTI Videos.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

test cricket cricket news sports sports news Sports Update
