Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article NZ’s Allen on Pak series: Awesome opportunity x 00:00

Eight of their senior players are missing from the line-up due to IPL duties but young New Zealand batter Finn Allen is confident that the new-look side would still be a handful for hosts Pakistan when the two sides clash in a five-match T20I series starting April 18.

“It is an awesome opportunity with players being away at the IPL, for young guys such as Tim Robinson, who have shown their talent and had a good Super Smash tournament here in New Zealand,” Allen told PTI Videos.

