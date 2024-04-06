Breaking News
I had my flight booked they told me to stay reveals PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma
Updated on: 06 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Then I thought ‘no, if they’re asking me to stay, it could be something good and I will skip the trial of the other team.’ I didn’t go and that’s why I am a part of this side,” said Ashutosh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma revealed that he was ready to leave after the trials, but ended up staying and eventually becoming a part of the franchise and making his debut.


Also Read: IPL 2024 | "When I go to bat, I think I'm the best": Shashank after his heroics


PBKS were reeling at 150 for 6 after 15.3 overs in a chase of 200 runs against GT, when the debutant walked out and went on to stitch a match-winning stand of 43 runs in 22 deliveries with Shashank Singh. “I did my trials with Punjab well and was all set to leave for home. I had my flight booked for the night, but then they called me and told me to ‘stay for one more day.’ I had to go for another trial. Then I thought ‘no, if they’re asking me to stay, it could be something good and I will skip the trial of the other team.’ I didn’t go and that’s why I am a part of this side,” said Ashutosh.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

