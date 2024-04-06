I had my flight booked... they told me to stay, reveals PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma

Then I thought ‘no, if they’re asking me to stay, it could be something good and I will skip the trial of the other team.’ I didn’t go and that’s why I am a part of this side,” said Ashutosh
Ashutosh Sharma
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma revealed that he was ready to leave after the trials, but ended up staying and eventually becoming a part of the franchise and making his debut.
PBKS were reeling at 150 for 6 after 15.3 overs in a chase of 200 runs against GT, when the debutant walked out and went on to stitch a match-winning stand of 43 runs in 22 deliveries with Shashank Singh. “I did my trials with Punjab well and was all set to leave for home. I had my flight booked for the night, but then they called me and told me to ‘stay for one more day.’ I had to go for another trial. Then I thought ‘no, if they’re asking me to stay, it could be something good and I will skip the trial of the other team.’ I didn’t go and that’s why I am a part of this side,” said Ashutosh.
