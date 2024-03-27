Breaking News
Luke Ronchi in talks for Pak coach’s role

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Lahore
IANS

Ronchi is currently serving as batting coach of the New Zealand senior men’s team

Luke Ronchi. Pic/AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board are in talks with former New Zealand player Luke Ronchi to take over as head coach of their senior men’s team, according to reports in Pakistan on Tuesday.


According to multiple reports, the PCB has reached out to the former Black Caps wicketkeeper-batter Ronchi to fill the vacancy caused by the departure of previous coaches, including Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick, who were transferred to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Ronchi is currently serving as batting coach of the New Zealand senior men’s team.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

