Tried bowling dot balls to create pressure on RCB: Punjab’s Brar

“I tried to dry up the runs as much as possible and I picked up two wickets in the process as well. I was trying to bowl as many dot balls as possible to create pressure on the batters. The dot balls give you wickets in the end,” Brar said

Punjab Kings off-spinner Harpreet Brar (2-13) was the pick of the bowlers against RCB. Pic/PTI

Punjab Kings’ off-spinner Harpreet Brar, who shone with bowling figures of 2-13 in his side’s four-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has revealed his bowling plans and said he was trying bowl as many dot balls possible to create pressure on the home side at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Brar’s outstanding bowling applied pressure on RCB in their chase as the spinner turned the tide by removing both Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession before Virat Kohli’s authoritative 77 off 49 balls helped RCB register their first win of the IPL 2024.

