Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli Dhawan after 4 wickets loss vs RCB
<< Back to Elections 2024

“We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli": Dhawan after 4 wickets loss vs RCB

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

Top

“We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli [on duck and 33]. We lost momentum there,” said Dhawan. The Punjab side ended up losing to RCB by four wickets

“We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli

Shikhar Dhawan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
“We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli": Dhawan after 4 wickets loss vs RCB
x
00:00

Punjab Kings captain and opening batter Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said that his team fell short by 10-15 runs, but what turned things against them was the catch they dropped off RCB’s Virat Kohli.


Also Read: "I’ve still got it, I guess": Kohli confident about his T20 game


“We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli [on duck and 33]. We lost momentum there,” said Dhawan. The Punjab side ended up losing to RCB by four wickets.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 shikhar dhawan virat kohli royal challengers bangalore Punjab Kings cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK