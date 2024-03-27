“We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli": Dhawan after 4 wickets loss vs RCB

“We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli [on duck and 33]. We lost momentum there,” said Dhawan. The Punjab side ended up losing to RCB by four wickets

Shikhar Dhawan. Pic/AFP

Punjab Kings captain and opening batter Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said that his team fell short by 10-15 runs, but what turned things against them was the catch they dropped off RCB’s Virat Kohli.

“We had to pay the price for dropping Kohli [on duck and 33]. We lost momentum there,” said Dhawan. The Punjab side ended up losing to RCB by four wickets.

