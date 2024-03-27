Breaking News
"I’ve still got it, I guess": Kohli confident about his T20 game

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

His comments came in the backdrop of never-ending media speculation surrounding the team’s composition for the big event to be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies starting June 1

RCB’s Virat Kohli plays a shot against PBKS on Monday. Pic/AFP

"I've still got it, I guess": Kohli confident about his T20 game
Not just a marketable name to promote T20 cricket, he’s still got the game. This was the subtle message Virat Kohli sent out amid unfounded chatter surrounding his place in the side ahead of the World Cup’s debut appearance in the United States.


Match-winning effort


Kohli, who is back after a two-month paternity break, scored a match-winning 77 off 49 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday night against Punjab Kings and deservedly walked away with the player of the match honours.


“I know my name is nowadays quite attached to just promoting the game in many parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. But, I’ve still got it, I guess,” Kohli  said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Finisher DK proves it yet again!

Former players like Kevin Pietersen have asked whether Kohli would make the Indian squad purely on merit or for being a megastar who will pull in fans. Kohli averages over 50 in the format and has a strike rate of 138.15.

Classy knock

On Monday night, hallmark of Kohli’s classy knock was the way he stepped out to dispatch the fast bowlers over the extra cover boundary. The former India captain has nothing left to prove but he realises the need for constant evolution in T20 format.

“Well I mean you have to [make additions to your game],” he said when asked about going aerial against the pacers on the off-side. 

“People know I play the cover drive pretty well so they’re not going to allow me to hit gaps and with guys like KG [Kagiso Rabada] and Arshdeep [Singh] as well, he’s tall. So, I mean, if they’re hitting length, you have to create some momentum in the ball.

“And once you’re closer to the ball, you kind of negate the bounce that’s going to happen. You meet it earlier. So, I mean, you have to come up with a game plan here and there and try to keep improving your game,” he explained at the post-match presentation.

IPL 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 virat kohli royal challengers bangalore Punjab Kings cricket news sports news Sports Update
