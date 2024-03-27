IPL 2024: Finisher DK proves it yet again!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Impact Player Mahipal Lomror credits unbeaten senior batting partner Dinesh Karthik’s calm and composed approach for four-wicket win over Punjab Kings

RCB’s Dinesh Karthik slams one during his 10-ball 28 not out against Punjab Kings on Monday. Pic/PTI

Dinesh Karthik might have branched out into television commentary, but he is anything but a part-time cricketer. In what is almost certain to be his final IPL, the little dynamite from Tamil Nadu is determined to leave a lasting impression and prove that he is as adept with bat in hand as behind the microphone.

A fine 2022 season

Karthik had a roaring IPL 2022, stacking up 330 runs at a strike-rate of 183.33, earning him a recall to the India T20I team and facilitating his presence at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Last year was a letdown as he only managed 140 runs at 134.61, but the 38-year-old has made a stellar start to Season 17.

Mahipal Lomror. Pic/AFP

An unbeaten 26-ball 38 and a sixth-wicket stand of 95 with young Anuj Rawat in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings didn’t bring Royal Challengers Bengaluru the desired result, but at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on a pulsating Monday night, Karthik set the record straight against Punjab Kings. United with another youngster, Impact Player Mahipal Lomror, with the hosts needing 47 in 22 deliveries, Karthik embraced the finisher’s role with aplomb, finishing on 10-ball 28 not out (3x4, 2x6). Alongside Lomror, who himself struck a few mighty blows, Karthik added 48 in a mere 18 balls, hauling RCB over the line with four deliveries and four wickets to spare for their first win of the season.

“Things become very easy when you are batting with him [Karthik],” Lomror noted. “He never panics. He has been doing this for 15-16 years now. During our chats between overs, he would tell me to remain calm, and not get ahead of myself. That helped a lot. That’s the experience he brings to the team and he’s doing that job of a finisher really well,” he added.

Brilliant partnership

That RCB needed the Karthik-Lomror show to get out of jail despite a blazing 77 at the top of the order by Player of Match Virat Kohli spoke about the spunk of the visitors and the tricky nature of a two-paced deck. Kohli was dropped on nought (by Jonny Bairstow at slip) in the first over and again on 33 (by Rahul Chahar at mid-wicket), but around these lucky escapes, he constructed a magnificent edifice dotted by glorious driving through the off-side and characteristic frenetic running.

Kohli became the first Indian to register more than 100 scores of 50 or more in T20 cricket but holed out in the deep with victory still some distance away. Punjab’s challenging 176 for six seemed a million miles away when Lomror strode out at No. 8, with a capacity crowd having lost its voice, to link up with Karthik. It didn’t take long for the seasoned warrior and his 24-year-old understudy to bring the fans to their feet and steer the team home. The ideal start to the first of three home games on the bounce for a side chasing its maiden title.